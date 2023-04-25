GURNEE, Ill. (WTVO) — A violent home invasion suspect was arrested in Illinois after being chased down by a K9.

A 36-year-old woman was in her home in the 32600 block of N. Old Creek Court in Gurnee, Illinois, around 8:30 p.m. Sunday when a Georgia man entered her residence, according to WLFD.

The woman had been on FaceTime with her friend when the man entered, screaming when she realized he was there before the call disconnected. The woman was struck in her face and neck before her cell phone was stolen.

The friend called 911 and Lake County Deputies arrived at the scene. The suspect, 34-year-old Joshua Simmons, proceeded to flee. The woman refused medical treatment at the scene, and reportedly knew Simmons.

Simmons’ vehicle was found by a sheriff’s sergeant a block away from the scene. A K9 with the department tracked Simmons for one mile, finding him in a three seasons room attached to a residence.

The K9 was deployed, biting Simmons on the arm when he refused to surrender. Simmons punched the K9, but the police department said that it was unfazed.

Simmons was transported to a local hospital to receive treatment for the dog bite before being released into custody.

He has been charged with Home Invasion, two counts of Domestic Battery, Criminal Trespass to a Residence, Striking a Police K9 and Resisting Arrest.