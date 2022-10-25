MORRISON, Ill. (WTVO) — An armed suspect was pronounced brain dead Saturday after an officer involved shooting.

Illinois State Police SWAT, assisted by Blackhawk Area Task Force, executed a search warrant in the 600 block of Morrison’s N. Cherry Street Friday morning, according to ISP. Officers heard what they thought were gunshots from within the residence when they arrived.

An armed suspect, 48-year-old Aaron Linke, pointed a firearm at officers when they entered. Officers fired at and hit Linke. They provided medical aid to Linke and called an ambulance. Linke was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced brain dead Saturday. He was still on life support at the time of this writing.

Officers continued to search the home and found a female with a gunshot wound in a different room. She was transported to the hospital.

The search warrant had been for Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Possession of Contraband in a Penal Institution. Officers recovered several firearms while searching the scene.