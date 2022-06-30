CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois will offer a sales tax holiday on school supplies for 10 days in August.

Gov. JB Pritzker kicked off a series of tax relief programs for Illinois residents that begin going into effect on Friday, July 1st.

The Family Relief Plan totals an estimated $1.83 billion in relief, including income and property tax rebates and a temporary cut in several sales taxes.

Sales taxes for qualified clothing and school-related items will be reduced from 6.25% to 1.25% for a 10-day window from August 5 to 14, saving consumers $50 million. Items include qualifying clothing and footwear with a retail selling price of less than $125 per item. Eligible school supplies are not subject to the $125 threshold.

Pritzker detailed a list of tax relief programs at a press conference in Chicago on Thursday, including a suspension of the gas and grocery tax, a permanent increase to the earned income tax credit, and property tax rebate checks which will be sent out starting September 12.