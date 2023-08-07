SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has signed a measure that could lead to a change in the way people vote in the state.

The new law established a task force that will look into ranked choice voting (RCV) for presidential primaries. Voters rank candidates, instead of choosing one, using this system.

Supporters said that thousands of early voters in the 2020 primary chose candidates who dropped out before the Illinois race. RCV would count a voter’s next choice.

Evanston municipal elections use the new system, the first Illinois city to do so.