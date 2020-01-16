Illinois task force wants schools to stop using ‘prom queen’ and ‘homecoming king’, become gender neutral

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A task force created by Gov. J.B. Pritzker recommends schools drop terms like “homecoming king” or “prom queen” in an effort to make schools “more inclusive.”

The Affirming and Inclusive Schools Task Force was created by an executive order signed by the governor in June of 2019.

Twenty-five people, who have “experience or expertise related to supporting transgender, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming students in schools,” were selected to make up the task force, whose mission was to find strategies and best practices to make schools a welcoming, safe and supportive environment for students.

The report recommends eliminating gender-based activities, rules or traditions, “for example, replacing ‘prom king and queen’ with ‘prom royalty'”.

The report also suggests training coaches, volunteers, and event staff to remove “gendered language” from their activities.

Click here to read the full report.

