SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Seventeen percent of the household income of Illinois residents goes to taxes, with the state being called the least tax-friendly state in the country, according to a new report.

Financial website MoneyGeek analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Tax Foundation, and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to find the most tax-friendly states in America.

Illinois earned an ‘F’ grade and placed dead last on the list.

The report found Wyoming was the most tax-friendly state, with residents there paying about $3,438 a year in taxes, on average.

Illinois households pay an average of $14,778 a year.

“There was above average population growth in tax-friendly states and below average population growth in the least tax-friendly states,” Kasulis told The Center Square. “That’s a general takeaway from the study, but that being said, Illinois being at the bottom did have a pretty stark population decline.”

The five states that received ‘A’ grades were Wyoming, Nevada, Texas, Alaska, and Florida.

On average, taxes in those states took up about 6% of an average household income.