SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tax Day is just over a month away, and a new survey showed that Illinoisans will be paying up.

Illinois residents pay the highest overall effective state and local tax rate in the nation, according to WalletHub. The average taxpayer will shell out nearly $9,500 a year, more than 38% above the national average. Wisconsin came in 45th on the list. They pay about $8,400 a year.

Two-thirds of people across the nation think that they pay too much in taxes. Half said that they would move to a different state to avoid paying up.