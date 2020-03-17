Illinois teachers to get paid during shutdown

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — All school district employees will get paid as if schools were functioning normally, from March 17th to March 30th.

Gov. JB Pritzker said Tuesday in a statement along with the Illinois Education Association, Illinois Association of School Administrators, Illinois Principal Association and Illinois State Board of Eductation.

From the press release:

All employees will get paid as if they did all the normal work they would have done if schools were functioning normally. Normal pay includes salary, hourly and stipend pay, benefits, and employees will receive full and normal service credit in their pension systems.

From March 17 through March 30, the employer can expect school district employees to participate in work activities in some form. The concrete details of the work, including stipend work, that will occur during this timeframe must be worked out through mutual agreement, but negotiations should focus on ensuring (1) continuity of education, (2) provision of meals, and (3) other student support measures as appropriate for each district. Public health and safety of students and staff are paramount, and to the extent work can be done remotely, it should be. Illinois Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations on social distancing and group gatherings should be adhered to. Employers should not require any more employees than absolutely necessary to come to school.

