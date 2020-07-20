Illinois teachers union against re-opening schools this fall

WESTMONT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Federation of Teachers are calling for schools not to reopen this fall, and are advocating for remote learning instead, according to a statement released Monday.

“We know that our members want to be back with their students, but the stakes are too high to return to in-person instruction right now,” the statement reads. “The COVID-19 positivity rate in Illinois is unstable and on the rise in some regions. Surges of spread, infections, and deaths are a very real possibility.

“Our union has developed science-based guidance for how to reopen schools safely, which includes:

All educational institutions must be working with their unions now to negotiate safe and effective learning plans; parents and students should be partners in these community discussions.

A sustainable school day or course model that incorporates blended learning, which allows for appropriate social distancing and does not exceed 15 students in the same classroom at one time; or on campuses, a room that can adequately accommodate all individuals using CDC recommendations on social distancing.

The right of educators to determine the best mode of instruction.

A clear safety plan that includes enforcement and accountability of the required IDPH and CDC guidelines for schools and campuses.

Temperature checks and/or health screenings for all students, staff, and visitors prior to entry.

A required two-week quarantine when a student or staff tests positive for COVID-19 or has a high-risk exposure to COVID-19, with special paid sick leave provided by the employer.

Contact tracing notifications to students, families, and staff when a positive test occurs for a person who is known to have been in a school or campus building.

Coronavirus testing availability—especially for people in rural communities.

Comprehensive plans for ensuring a safe and clean physical environment in schools and on campuses, including the remediation of poor ventilation systems.

Employer accommodations for high-risk students and employees.”

Last week, the Chicago Teachers Union said returning to in-person learning in the fall puts a burden on minority communities who are disproportionately affected by COVID-19, and are calling for remote schooling instead.

