Illinois teachers union against re-opening schools this fall

WESTMONT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Federation of Teachers are calling for schools not to reopen this fall, and are advocating for remote learning instead, according to a statement released Monday.
“We know that our members want to be back with their students, but the stakes are too high to return to in-person instruction right now,” the statement reads. “The COVID-19 positivity rate in Illinois is unstable and on the rise in some regions. Surges of spread, infections, and deaths are a very real possibility.
“Our union has developed science-based guidance for how to reopen schools safely, which includes:
- All educational institutions must be working with their unions now to negotiate safe and effective learning plans; parents and students should be partners in these community discussions.
- A sustainable school day or course model that incorporates blended learning, which allows for appropriate social distancing and does not exceed 15 students in the same classroom at one time; or on campuses, a room that can adequately accommodate all individuals using CDC recommendations on social distancing.
- The right of educators to determine the best mode of instruction.
- A clear safety plan that includes enforcement and accountability of the required IDPH and CDC guidelines for schools and campuses.
- Temperature checks and/or health screenings for all students, staff, and visitors prior to entry.
- A required two-week quarantine when a student or staff tests positive for COVID-19 or has a high-risk exposure to COVID-19, with special paid sick leave provided by the employer.
- Contact tracing notifications to students, families, and staff when a positive test occurs for a person who is known to have been in a school or campus building.
- Coronavirus testing availability—especially for people in rural communities.
- Comprehensive plans for ensuring a safe and clean physical environment in schools and on campuses, including the remediation of poor ventilation systems.
- Employer accommodations for high-risk students and employees.”
Last week, the Chicago Teachers Union said returning to in-person learning in the fall puts a burden on minority communities who are disproportionately affected by COVID-19, and are calling for remote schooling instead.
