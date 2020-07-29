Illinois teachers’ unions threaten strike if health and safety concerns not addressed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two of Illinois’ teachers unions released a statement Wednesday threatening strikes if schools do not have a safe back-to-school plan.

According to Illinois Education Association President Kathi Griffin and Illinois Federation of Teachers President Dan Montgomery, “We believe that some types of in-person instruction can be achieved with health and safety mitigation in any individual community, but absent a practical safety plan that includes a clear line of responsibility and enforcement, we call for the 2020-21 school year to begin with remote learning.

“If a return-to-learning plan is not safe, we will act,” the unions said in a statement.

Schools in the Rockford region have announced reopening plans within the last several weeks.

Teachers from across Winnebago County took to the streets of Rockford Monday morning in a demonstration calling for school districts to adopt full-time remote learning this fall.

“We need to let Rockford and the surrounding areas know that many school personnel and students are afraid to return to school. We must consider the consequences if we are to return to in person instruction and an outbreak occurs. If teachers and students begin to get sick, it will prolong the COVID 19 outbreak and walk back the progress we have made. This will cause our community to suffer,” the teachers said in a statement.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

