(WTVO) — Illinois has teamed up with a country music icon to get kids reading.

The state is now part of Dolly Parton’s “Imagination Library,” which mails out fee books one a month to every child from birth to age five, no matter a family’s income. The hope is to create a love of reading and learning.

It is paid for with $1.6 million from the new state budget, with the rest coming from the Dolly Parton Foundation.

Children who have already taken part have seen a nearly 30% increase in kindergarten readiness.

“These are some of the most crucial years for learning in a person’s lifetime, these very earliest years, and this initiative will connect low-income families to resources that children will need for life-long success,” Governor JB Pritzker said. “There’s more to do, but these actions set Illinois on the right path for the future, and it’s a path that our children deserve.”

The “Imagination Library” mails out more than two million books every month. It has given out more than 200 million free books since its inception.