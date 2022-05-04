OAK PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A suburban Chicago teenager is facing charges after he was accused of bringing a gun to school.

The incident took place around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Oak Park and River Forest High School. Several officers were reportedly at the school after police received the tip that a man was on his way to the school with a gun.

Police were able to stop Keyon Robinson from entering the school. The 18-year-old was arrested without disrupting classes.

Parents said this was not the first time that a gun has been brought on campus.

“Some of us in Oak Park think that we’re in a bubble, and we’re not in a bubble just because we pay really high taxes and violence happens anywhere, and I think it’s about educating your children and staying informed as a parent and maintaining some sort of basic hope in humanity, but there’s no guarantee, right,” said Tiffany Courtois.

Robinson is charged with two counts of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.