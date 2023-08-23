AURORA, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois teen is dead after he was found shot in crashed car.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Aurora’s N. Glen Circle at 7:24 p.m. Sunday for reports of a vehicle crash and a person shot, according to the Aurora Police Department.

They arrived to find a 19-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds in the crashed vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives responded to the scene and have begun an investigation. Any information on the incident should be given to the Aurora Police’s Investigations Division, (630) 256-5500, or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers, (630) 892-1000.