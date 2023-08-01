GARY, Ind. (WTVO) — An Illinois teen lost their life Saturday afternoon while swimming at an Indiana beach.

A release from the Lake County Coroner’s Office said that Rayan Mohammed, 18, of Bartlett, Illinois, died from asphyxia from an accidental drowning, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Mohammed’s uncle said that he had last seen him swimming at Miller Beach around 2 p.m. High winds from the north had created dangerous rip currents, which also put a hamper on search efforts.

His body was found in the water by a beachgoer around 6 p.m., three quarters of a mile from where he was last seen. Mohammed was pronounced dead at the scene.