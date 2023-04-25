HARVARD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Illinois teens were arrested on Tuesday after lighting a firecracker in their high school’s bathroom.

Harvard High School’s school resource officer reported a loud noise and smoke in the area of the cafeteria around 11:21 a.m., according to the Harvard Police Department.

Officers and firefighters responded and evacuated all students and staff from the school. The building was deemed safe after being searched for other devices.

An investigation showed that a small group of students had entered the boy’s bathroom on the main level and detonated a large firecracker, causing substantial damage to the room.

Two boys aged 16 and 14 were arrested. They were charged with Aggravated Arson, Arson, Criminal Damage to State Supported Property, Mob Action and Reckless Conduct.

They were both transported to the Kane County Juvenile Detention Center.