BUSHNELL, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Illinois teens were arrested and charged with First-Degree Murder on Monday.

Illinois State Police officers were called to the 600 block of Bushnell’s Osbourne Street on Friday for a death investigation, according to the Journal Star.

They found Travis Purden, 43, dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Surveillance camera footage and interviews lead to search warrants being issued on Sunday for Nicholas Lafary, 17, and Davin Purden, 18.

The teens were arrested on Monday and taken to the McDonough County Jail. Both teens were placed on a $2 million bond, with Lafary being charged as an adult.

Two other individuals, a 17-year-old girl and 37-year-old Patricia Purden, were also arrested on obstructing justice charges. Both are awaiting a bond hearing.

The investigation is still ongoing.