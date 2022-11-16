(WTVO) — Snow has affected the stateline area over the past two days, so Illinois Tollway is reminding residents to stay safe while traveling.

The agency’s “Winter Weather, Get It Together” campaign was launched on Wednesday. It says to not travel in bad weather unless it is absolutely necessary, and that residents should give themselves extra time to get to their destination if they do need to travel.

Residents should drive slow and increase distance between their vehicle and others on the road. They should also always carry a cell phone and a car charger in case of an emergency.

The Tollway also asked people to stay clear of plows while they are working.

“Just drive, slow down, steer clear of the plows,” said Drew McKissack, incident manager at Illinois Tollway. “And we understand that people need to get from point A to point B, we really want our customers to understand that we’re out there to protect you and help you get from point A to point B safety and efficiently.”

Drivers can always check road conditions around the state by visiting the Illinois Department of Transporation’s website.