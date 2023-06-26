SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Currently, Illinois bans convicted felons from working in casinos, but a new bill would allow it.

Senate Bill 1462 passed the Illinois General Assembly in May with a vote of 78-27 and the support of labor unions and the Illinois Gaming Board.

If signed into law, the bill would allow people with felony convictions to be eligible to apply for an occupational license from the gaming board, allowing them to work in casinos in non-gaming positions.

The gaming board would also review the types of convictions, the number and severity of the charges, and the time since conviction.

According to The Center Square, Sen. Robert Peters (D-Chicago) sponsored the bill after data from local unions showed that many convicted felons are prevented from taking jobs at the Chicago Casino due to their time in prison.

“Allowing workers to perform jobs in the casinos that do not involve gaming decreases the likelihood that they will backslide and wind up back in prison,” Peters said.

“Mass incarceration and profoundly deep income inequality are tied together,” he added. “There is an inherent contradiction in saying that you want to be tough on crime while you are leaving people out of economic opportunity.”