Illinois to allow dentists to resume seeing patients

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health said Monday that it would allow for dentists to begin seeing patients for routine oral and dental care.

The IDPH revised its existing safety guidelines which had limited dental care to emergency procedures only.

“IDPH has carefully monitored the daily number of newly reported COVID-19 cases. If the trend continues as anticipated, certain models indicate there will likely be a decrease in the burden of COVID-19 illness in Illinois towards the end of May 2020. With that in mind, there is a need for a plan to resume safe and routine oral and dental treatment,” the agency said Monday.

“As continued delay in the delivery of time-sensitive, disease treating, oral and dental care may result in the over-reliance on antibiotics and analgesics to manage oral health pathologies, patient complications, poorer prognoses, as well as the need for more complex and costly corrective oral and dental care.”

Oral health facilities and providers should take the following steps to mitigate the potential risk posed by aerosolized SARS-CoV-2:

Use techniques to reduce aerosolization; i.e., high volume evacuation, etc.

Use portable operated HEPA filters of appropriate size, placement, and maintenance (taking into consideration that removal rate is appropriate for the room; efficiency and airflow rate of the air cleaner; sizing and placement within the space; maintenance; and filter change; nature of space being cleaned and appropriate portable filtration is likely to be effective in concert with other measures).

Use a properly designed and maintained UV system. The details of the UV system need to consider the design of fixtures, lamp type, lamp placement airflow amount and mixing, etc. Adding UV to an existing system without consideration of these factors has not been demonstrated to have any benefit against other respiratory viruses.

