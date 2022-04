SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The State of Illinois is poised to change the way nursing homes get their money.

Right now, homes are reimbursed for the care they provide. Experts say that system is easily taken advantage of.

A new plan would, instead, provide more money for more staff.

Nursing home representatives say that will lead to raises for nurses.

A federal program determines staffing levels.

Nursing homes can get more than three times the money if they fully meet staffing recomnmendations.