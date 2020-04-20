Illinois to distribute additional $112 million to SNAP recipients with school-aged children

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Human Services announced that it will be issuing additional money to SNAP recipients with school-aged children.

The IDHS says the USDA authorized the funding and will automatically add the benefits to family Link cards beginning today through April 30th.

“No child should ever have to worry about where their next meal is coming from, especially during a public health emergency,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Expanding SNAP benefits for children who are home from school will help more families stay safe and healthy.”

Benefits are calculated using a $5.70 per day and per student calculation. Illinois will be issuing the benefits based on a total of 10 missed school days in March and 22 missed school days in April. May benefits will also be issued in the month of May.

Households with school-aged children who are eligible for free or reduced meals when school is in session, but who do not currently receive SNAP benefits, will be able to submit a simplified application for P-EBT benefits as early as next week, using the ABE.Illinois.gov website, or completing an application on dhs.state.il.us.

