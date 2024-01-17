WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — Illinois will be receiving money from the federal government to repair or replace broken or non-operational EV chargers throughout the state.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced the Illinois Department of Transportation would be receiving $7,074,498 through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration Electric Vehicle and Accessibility Accelerator Program.

Electric vehicle drivers have reported frustration after they arrive at a charging station, sometimes with the battery at a low state of charge, only to find the charging hardware broken or inoperable.

As new stations are being built, some of the country’s charging infrastructure is aging. Electrify America, for example, began installing its Direct Current Fast Charger (DCFC) network in 2017, when cars could accept a charge at a continuous 50kW.

Modern EVs can draw electrons at speeds of up to 350kW, and technologies have improved to make newer charging stations more reliable. Electrify America, the Tesla Supercharger network, and others such as ChargePoint and EVGo, have made evolutionary design updates and have been working to replace older chargers.

“By bolstering the accessibility and dependability of electric vehicle charging stations, we’re not only promoting eco-friendly transportation but also ensuring Illinois remains at the forefront of the clean energy revolution,” said Durbin. “This investment will foster a more sustainable future, where electric vehicles play a pivotal role in reducing our carbon footprint and advance the goals of a healthier environment for our residents.”

“Electric vehicles help lower fuel costs and reduce emissions, but accessible, reliable charging stations throughout our state are critical for success,” said Duckworth. “I’m pleased to see this support will help improve the infrastructure of charging stations in Illinois and make electric vehicle use more accessible for all Illinoisans.”

Last week, Gov. JB Pritzker announced an additional $14.9 million in federal funds will be coming to the state to build EV community chargers for residents who don’t own their own homes.