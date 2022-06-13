SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The State of Illinois announced a major investment in early childhood education on Monday.

Over $175 million in funding was announced, which included an increase to the eligibility income limit for the Child Care Assistance Program.

State officials say the change could increase the number of children served by 20,000.

Families who qualify, with a parent or guardian working in childcare, would also see new benefits.

“These investments are designed to strengthen and grow a profession that is largely represented by women, including women of color and our immigrant community,” said Bethany Patten, with the Illinois Department of Human Services. “Child care does not work without its workforce and Illinois’ child care system is only as strong as the supports for, and the investments in, child care workers across the state.”

The changes, which take effect on July 1st, 2022, include:

Increasing Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) reimbursement rates for all providers by 8% over 2022. CCAP provides low-income, working families with access to affordable, quality child care that allows them to continue working. This represents up to a 30% increase in reimbursement rates over the Governor’s administration.

Increasing the CCAP income eligibility limit to include families with incomes below 225% of the Federal Poverty Line (up from the previous limits of 200% and 185%) and increasing the eligibility limit at redetermination to 275% of the Federal Poverty Line (up from 250% of the Federal Poverty Line). Using the latest available U.S. Census data, this could increase the number of children served by up to 20,000.

Continuing the Child Care Restoration Grant Extension through December 2022. It had been set to expire in June 2022. This will provide $60 million to approximately 2,400 childcare providers.

Extending the Strengthen and Grow Child Care Grant program through June 2023. These grants provide funding for eligible child care centers, child care homes, and group child care homes.

Lowering copays to $1 for CCAP-eligible families with a parent or guardian working in child care.

Implementing a 3% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to the reimbursement rate for all Early Intervention services.

Additional policy changes are designed to benefit low-income families and support access to child care and other services: