Illinois to offer $300M COVID-19 assistance to renters and landlords

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois will provide nearly $300 million in COVID-19 emergency assistance to renters and landlords affected by the pandemic.

The money will fund tenants unable to pay their rent due to a COVID-19 related loss of income, with one-time grants of up to $25,000.

Assistance will cover up to 18 months of emergency rental payments, including up to 15 months of missed payments and up to three months of future payments. Priority will be given to households earning less than 50% of AMI and to households with one or more members who have been unemployed for at least 90 days.

Renters may apply for Illinois Rental Payment Program (ILRPP) assistance even if they received emergency rental assistance in the past through IHDA or one of the other units of government administering federal rental assistance. Households that received previous assistance, however, may not receive more than 18 months of total combined assistance, regardless of the source. In addition, households that received federal rental assistance previously may not receive further ILRPP payments for those same months previously covered. IHDA will adjust the ILRPP grant amount in these situations to avoid duplication of assistance.

“I came into the governor’s office with a promise to rebuild and revitalize Illinois’ social services sector. That begins with doing everything possible so Illinoisans can find an affordable home and stay there,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Even with all the challenges of the pandemic, we are delivering on that promise. Illinois has given out more of our rental assistance to help vulnerable renters and their landlords than any other state. We are first in the nation at putting those dollars to work to support our state’s residents.”

In the first ILRPP application round, IHDA approved more than 62,400 applications and paid out $571 million on behalf of renters experiencing pandemic-related hardships. Approximately 55 percent of the approved applications assisted households who had been unemployed for more than 90 days, and 87 percent of approvals assisted very-low-income households to keep vulnerable tenants in their homes. The program provided an average of $9,152 per household.

This new round of ILRPP is funded through an appropriation in the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Applications can be submitted until January 9th, 2022 at illinoishousinghelp.org.