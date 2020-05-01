Illinois to offer free food to truckers at select weigh stations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that it would be providing free food to truckers with the help of local charity groups.

Events will be held as select IDOT weigh stations throughout the state, according to a press release.

“We are proud to offer our assistance in saying thank you to truckers and giving them some encouragement in their travels,” said Illinois Acting Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “All of us owe these men and women our gratitude for keeping the nation’s supply chain moving, making sure food is winding up in our homes and getting medical supplies and equipment to the people that need them most.”

Scheduling will be coordinated by IDOT and the Illinois State Police. Requests by organizations wishing to distribute food must be received at least five days in advance. The following weigh stations will be available between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays:

• Interstate 55 southbound at Williamsville in Sangamon County

• Interstate 57 northbound and southbound at Marion in Williamson County

• Interstate 64 eastbound at O’Fallon in St. Clair County

• Interstate 70 westbound at Marshall in Marshall County

• Interstate 74 eastbound and westbound at Moline in Henry County

• Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound at East Moline in Rock Island County

• Interstate 70 eastbound at Brownstown in Fayette County

