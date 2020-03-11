Illinois to offer unemployment benefits to coronavirus patients

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker announced Wednesday that the state will provide unemployment benefits to workers impacted by coronavirus.

“The state of Illinois faces unique challenges as we work to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19,” said Gov. Pritzker. “To protect people across the state, it’s imperative that all workers stay home if they’re feeling sick or have come in contact with someone who has COVID-19. In order to overcome the unique challenges we’re facing, we’ve had to come up with innovative solutions and hope the federal government will support this endeavor as we continue to grapple with this public health crisis.”

The Governor’s Office says it plans to file emergency rules this week.

The administration also says it is asking Congress to waive interest on any federal loans that Illinois has due, due to added strain from the outbreak.

