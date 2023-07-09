BATAVIA, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois moviegoers will soon be able to catch a film like never before.

The “Super EMX” auditorium by Emagine is set to debut at the company’s theater in Batavia on Tuesday, according to WMAQ. Thee first movie to play on the screen will be “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1” at 2 p.m.

The auditorium is can seat 414 people, where they can relax in heated recliners and cuddle chairs. Its screen is 96 feet wide and 53 feet tall.

That is as big as an NBA court flipped onto its side.

The screen, which is backed by a Dolby Atmos sound system with 70 channels of sound, uses a 4K laser-projected image for optimum quality.

While the Emagine theater opened at the start of last month, the auditorium and screen had been under construction since then.