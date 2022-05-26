CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker announced Thursday that all recipients of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will receive $200 to offset utility costs this summer.

The Pritzker administration says a total of $386 million will go to 250,000 households to assist with heat, gas, and electricity bills.

All current LIHEAP recipients will receive the one-time payment with no additional action needed.

Families have until May 31st, 2022 to apply for the assistance in-person at local agencies, which are listed here.

“Access to energy is a basic necessity and my administration is working tirelessly to ensure families can afford rising costs,” said Pritzker. “Hardworking Illinoisans should not have to choose between keeping the lights on and feeding their families. As energy prices continue to skyrocket across the nation, we are providing an extra $200 in relief to our most vulnerable residents.”