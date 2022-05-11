SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois is planning to help families bury children, under 17-years of age, who are victims of gun violence.

Impacted families will get aid through a financial assistance fund. The “Mychal Moultry Junior Funeral and Burial Assistance Act” will now provide eligible loved ones up to $10,000. The money can be paid directly to funeral homes and cemeteries.

The state previously offered a reimbursement program.

“We know firearm violence is the leading cause of death for children and teenagers in Illinois, and disproportionate deaths among the black population and an increasing number of deaths among children under 17,”said State Senator Jacqueline Collins.

Mychal Moultry Jr. was shot and killed last year as he was getting his hair braided at a beautician’s home in Woodlawn.