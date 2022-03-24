SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Thursday, the Illinois Senate passed a plan to pay off part of the State’s unemployment trust fund debt with federal COVID relief money.

Overall, the State will use $2.7 billion of funds from the American Rescue Plan, making a dent in the $4.5 billion debt.

“Today we mark yet another milestone in getting Illinois’ fiscal house in order — paying down $4.1 billion in debt for health insurance, college programs, pensions and unemployment,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “These actions are saving Illinois taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars in interest payments and reducing the burden that would fall onto businesses and workers over the next decade. Democrats in the General Assembly are overcoming the difficult circumstances of our past and putting working families first.”

Labor groups, lawmakers, and business groups will now decide how the remainder is paid for, which could mean an increase in taxes on businesses or fewer unemployment benefits.