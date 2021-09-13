Illinois to provide 3 months of childcare to unemployed parents

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The State of Illinois will provide 3 months of childcare assistance to unemployed parents seeking to reenter the workforce, plus bonuses of up to $1,000 for childcare workers, Gov. JB Pritzker announced Monday.

The funding is meant to get families back on their feet during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parents must meet the Child Care Assistance Program eligibility requirements to receive the free 3 months of childcare, beginning October 1st.

Eligible childcare workers can receive up to $1,000, plus two more rounds of childcare restoration grants this year and next, with $300 million in total to be made available to childcare workers across the state.

Childcare is an essential part of a strong and equitable economy, and I’m proud that Illinois is leading the nation in supporting families and providers,” said Pritzker. “Without safe and affordable childcare, too many caregivers – especially women – can’t return to the workforce. We’re taking a major step to address this problem in Illinois, and rebuild our childcare ecosystem – and rebuild it better.”