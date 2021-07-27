Illinois to provide gender-neutral marriage certificates

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed four pieces of legislation on Tuesday aimed at advancing the rights of the LGBTQ community.

The four new laws provide gender-neutral marriage certificates, expand infertility treatment coverage for same-sex couples, and repeal an HIV criminalization law.

“Today, I’ll sign four new bills into law that advance Illinoisans’ ability to live their fullest lives as their truest selves,” said Pritzker. “In our continued efforts to shape a safer and more inclusive Illinois, my administration is on a mission to lift up and empower those who too often have been overlooked or forgotten. Today, the State of Illinois is taking another step to advance that mission.”

The package of bills signed into law today includes: