Illinois to provide gender-neutral marriage certificates

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed four pieces of legislation on Tuesday aimed at advancing the rights of the LGBTQ community.
The four new laws provide gender-neutral marriage certificates, expand infertility treatment coverage for same-sex couples, and repeal an HIV criminalization law.
“Today, I’ll sign four new bills into law that advance Illinoisans’ ability to live their fullest lives as their truest selves,” said Pritzker. “In our continued efforts to shape a safer and more inclusive Illinois, my administration is on a mission to lift up and empower those who too often have been overlooked or forgotten. Today, the State of Illinois is taking another step to advance that mission.”
The package of bills signed into law today includes:
- HB 3709, which updates the state’s existing infertility insurance law to include LGBTQ+ families and single parents, while reducing the wait time for women over 35
- SB 139, which establishes a process for individuals to correct the gendered language on their marriage certificates.
- HB 2590, which creates a uniform standard that county clerks must adhere to for name changes on marriage certificates.
- HB 1063, which repeals an HIV criminalization law. The legislation amends the Unified Code of Corrections to remove the State’s Attorney ability to request the results of an HIV test if it is relevant to prosecute the charge of criminal transmission of HIV.