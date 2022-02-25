CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said Friday that more people have been sent to the emergency room for opioid issues so far in 2022 than all of 2021 combined.

The Winnebago County Health Department later clarified, saying during the same timeframe last year, January of 2021 compared to January of 2022, there was a 26.1% increase in opioid overdose visits to the ER in Winnebago County.

Hanley made the remarks at a Chicago press conference alongside Attorney General Kwame Raoul and several other state’s attorneys, announcing a major settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three other distributors in the opioid addiciton crisis.

Johnson & Johnson, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson announced the $26 billion settlement plan last year.

While none of the settlement money will go directly to victims of opioid addiction or their survivors, the vast majority of it is required to be used to deal with the epidemic.

With fatal overdoses continuing to rage across the U.S., largely because of the spread of fentanyl and other illicitly produced synthetic opioids, public health experts are urging governments to use the money to ensure access to drug treatment for people with addictions. They also emphasize the need to fund programs that are proven to work, collect data on their efforts and launch prevention efforts aimed at young people, all while focusing on racial equity.

The settlements go beyond money. J&J, which has stopped selling prescription opioids, agrees not to resume. The distributors agree to send data to a clearinghouse intended to help flag when prescription drugs are diverted to the black market.

The companies are not admitting wrongdoing and are continuing to defend themselves against claims that they helped cause the opioid crisis that were brought by entities that are not involved in the settlements.

The requirement that most of the money be used to address the opioid crisis contrasts with a series of public health settlements in the 1990s with tobacco companies. In those cases, states used big chunks of the settlement money to fill budget gaps and fund other priorities.

The amount sent to each state under the opioid settlement depends on a formula that takes into account the severity of the crisis and the population. County and local governments also get shares of the money. A handful of states — Alabama, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Washington and West Virginia — have not joined all or part of the settlement, mostly because they have their own deals or are preparing for trial.

Illinois was awarded $760 million of the settlement funds, which will be distributed to 90% of the state’s local governments.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.