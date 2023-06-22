SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Starting June 2024, certain music venues in Illinois will be required to stock overdose-reversing drugs aimed at preventing overdose deaths at concerts.

The law will require any music venue that charges tickets for admission and has an occupancy of 1,000 or more to have antidotes available and staff trained to administer the drugs.

Narcan (or, Naloxone) is one of the recommended drugs, which works by blocking the effects of opiates, such as fentanyl or heroin, in the brain.

Authorities say amphetamines and Ecstasy could be laced with opioids, according to The Center Square.

“People go to a music festival or concert to enjoy themselves and one bad decision should not cost them their life,” said the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Karina Villa (D-Chicago). “Whether someone consumes a harmful substance on purpose or accidentally, this bill will save lives by expanding first aid in concert halls to include treating overdose.”

Illinois is 6th in the country for nonfatal opioid overdoses, according to the National Emergency Medical Services Information System.

Gov. JB Pritzker signed the bill into law earlier this month.