Illinois to share data of COVID-19 outbreaks in schools

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Thursday that it will share data of COVID-19 cases in classrooms.

Dan Montgomery, president of the Illinois Federation of Teachers, said the data will ensure the safety of students and staff.

Montgomery also said IFT worked with the Chicago Teachers Union and American Federation of Teachers to develop its own COVID-19 tracker to identify outbreaks and report unsafe working conditions.

The tool will allow educators and guardians to monitor what’s happening in schools.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

