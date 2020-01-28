Illinois to spend $4.1 million to halt opioid deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Governor J.B. Pritzker signed an executive order on Monday, to help fight opioid addition in Illinois.

The new initiative dedicates $4.1 million to expand addiction, recovery, and prevention services.

Recent data shows that Illinois saw its first decline in opioid overdose deaths in five years.

But, the data says minority communities are lagging behind.

“The numbers are harrowing,” Pritzker said. “In 2018, deaths among African-American Illinoisans increased 9.1 percent. Deaths among Latinos increased 4.3 percent. We will not tolerate the racial disparities that come from institutional failures.”

The State is setting aside another $500,000 to help collect and recover needles and syringes from the streets.

The executive order also includes supervised consumption sites, where opioid addicts can get oversight from medical professionals.

