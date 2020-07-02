Illinois to spend $5.6 million to improve adult literacy

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The State of Illinois will spend $5.6 million to improve adult literacy.

The money will be used to help students enhance their reading, math, writing, and English-language skills.

The Rockford Literacy Council says it will receive about $70,000.

Highland Community College’s Volunteer Literacy program will get about $77,000.

Sauk Valley College’s VITAL project was awarded nearly $61,000.

In total, more than 100 literacy programs statewide will benefit from the grants.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

