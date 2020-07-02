Illinois to spend $5.6 million to improve adult literacy

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The State of Illinois will spend $5.6 million to improve adult literacy.
The money will be used to help students enhance their reading, math, writing, and English-language skills.
The Rockford Literacy Council says it will receive about $70,000.
Highland Community College’s Volunteer Literacy program will get about $77,000.
Sauk Valley College’s VITAL project was awarded nearly $61,000.
In total, more than 100 literacy programs statewide will benefit from the grants.
