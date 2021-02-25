Illinois tollway announces cashless tolling here to stay

DOWNER’S GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Tollway announced Thursday that cashless tolling will remain in place after cash collection was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tollway says 92% of toll transactions took place using an I-Pass or E-ZPass system in 2019.

A program launching in May will waive a deposit on I-Pass transponders in an effort to get the devices into the hands of more drivers.

“It’s our goal to be as transparent as possible as we work to ensure the Illinois Tollway continues to lead the way in the travel experience we provide to our customers,” said Illinois Tollway Executive Director José Alvarez. “With steps to ensure equity for those who use our system, this spring, customers will begin to see permanent changes at toll plazas systemwide – changes made to ensure customers are able to safely and confidently navigate our toll plazas that will all but put cash toll collection behind us. We remain committed to helping the state’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and these changes will put our agency into a position to continue providing a world-class transportation network that supports the entire regional economy.”

The Tollway will continue to allow a 14-day grace period for drivers with unpaid tolls before issuing a fine.