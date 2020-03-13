Illinois Tollway implements all-electronic tolling to prevent spread of coronavirus

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Tollway announced Friday that it will temporarily implement all-electronic tolling so its employees can be protected against coronavirus transmission.

“We are closely monitoring reports and advisories provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health and are fully focused on protecting the health and safety of the public,” said Executive Director Jose Alvarez. “At all points on our system, all customers should be advised to keep moving and not stop at toll plazas.”

The Tollway says all roadways will remain open to traffic, however in the next 24 hours, toll booths will be taken offline and automatic payment machines at ramp and toll plazas will be deactivated.

During this time, grace period tolling will be extended and violations will be held through the duration of these toll plaza service interruptions. Toll collection will be entirely handled via I-PASS, E-ZPass and through the Tollway’s online payment portal. I-PASS and E-ZPass customers will see no impact to their day-to-day travel.

Customers without I-Pass must calculate missed tolls within 7 days and visit illinoistollway.com to pay.

