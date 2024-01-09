CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Tollway will soon transition from using hard-plastic I-PASS transponders to window stickers.

According to the Tollway, the stickers are smaller and less expensive than the boxes drivers have been using for years, plus you don’t need to put down a deposit for the stickers.

The stickers use radio frequency identification to communicate with the tolls, eliminating the need for batteries.

They will be available by the end of January at customer service centers, the Tollway’s headquarters, and interstate oases — such as the one in Belvidere, at 2510 Pearl Street — and later at Jewel-Osco stores and via the I-PASS website.

The Illinois Tollway says drivers can keep using their I-PASS transponders until they expire.