DOWNER’S GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Tollway announced Thursday that it will dismiss fines and tollway charges for low-income residents.

“Over the last several years, the Tollway has reworked its entire model to improve the disparate impact fines and fees have on working families,” said Illinois Tollway Interim Executive Director Lanyea Griffin. “The changes we’re advancing today will help prevent working families from carrying the burden of fines and fees that too often affects those who can least afford it.”

The program works through I-Pass Assist and will retroactively dismiss fees for qualified customers, who must apply for the relief through the Illinois Tollway.

The Tollway will verify the person’s income through the Illinois Department of Revenue. Enrollees qualify for a $20 incentive and a free I-Pass transponder.

Over 5,000 people have already registered.