Illinois tops 40,000 coronavirus cases as more poison control calls reported

CHICAGO – Over 2,000 more coronavirus cases were announced Saturday as the state topped over 200,000 tests performed.

With 2,119 positive tests, the state’s total now stands at 41,777 coronavirus cases. The state lost 79 additional lives to bring its total to 1,874.

After she gave the numbers, Dr. Ezike said she had to address President Trump’s comments about disinfectant.

“Injecting, ingesting, snorting and household cleaners is dangerous,” she said. “It is not advised and can be deadly.”

Dr. Ezike said there have been increased calls to the Illinois Poison Control line over the last two days of people reporting exposure to chemicals.

“Some recent examples include the use of detergent for a sinus rinse and gargling with a bleach and mouthwash mixture in an attempt to kill coronavirus,” Dr. Ezike said.

During Gov. Pritzker’s briefing, he took time to highlight several organizations and volunteers stepping in to help those struggling with things like addiction and mental health.

On Friday, the state topped its goal of 10,000 tests performed in a single day. For the second consecutive day, Illinois tested over 10,000 people.

Thursday, Gov. Pritzker announced an extension of the state’s stay-at-home order through May 30. Some additional essential businesses were named, but others, like barbershops remained closed.

Here are some of the modifications that will be included in Pritzker’s stay-at-home order, which takes effect May 1-30:

PARKS REOPENING: Some state parks will reopen starting May 1, although visitors will still need to follow social distancing guidelines. Fishing and boating in groups of no more than two people will be permitted. Here’s a list of which parks are reopening in Illinois.

GOLF: Golf will be permitted under "strict safety guidelines," so long as proper social distancing is followed on the course.