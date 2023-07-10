CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — On Monday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced that the state’s hotel revenue surpassed its pre-pandemic record, earning $308 million in the current fiscal year.

The prior record was set in 2019, at $296 million in revenue.

Additionally, the state welcomed 111 million visitors who spent $44 billion in 2022, with more than 14 million travelers from the prior year.

“I am proud to announce that in the fiscal year ending June 30, Illinois saw the highest ever hotel revenue numbers. More tourism means millions of new visitors exploring all the amazing things that our state and city have to offer – supporting small businesses and local economies along the way,” said Pritzker. “Whether you’re a life-long resident of the Land of Lincoln looking to explore your own state, or an out-of-town visitor curious to discover the cool entertainment, award winning culinary delights, or all the great local shopping: we’re here to welcome you.”

In 2022 according to the Tourism Economics Report, state and local tax revenue from visitor spending generated $4.2 billion. This boost in revenue has invigorated various sectors of the state’s economy while directly supporting 270,600 jobs in the state’s tourism and hospitality industry, an increase of 38,300 jobs from 2021.

Illinois has made investments in the travel and tourism industry, including $8 million for two funding rounds to support projects along Route 66, $3 million for tourism marketing grants, and $33 million for two rounds of tourism and festivals grants – amounting to nearly 200 awards benefiting communities across the state. Illinois has also distributed hundreds of millions of dollars directly to hotels, restaurants, and other tourism businesses through its Back to Business (B2B) and Business Interruption Grant programs.