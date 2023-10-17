(WTVO) — A Jo Daviess County town was recently included on a list of the 140 most romantic small towns in America.

The list, compiled by a “team of travel experts at New York Travel Guides,” placed Galena at number 30 among all small towns in the country.

Towns were ranked based on four scores: romantic places to stay, romantic activities, historic architecture and scenery and cozy coffee shops and restaurants.

Galena scored highest in romantic activities, coming in at 22nd among all small towns with a romantic activities score of 11.

Carmel-by-the-Sea in California scored the highest in romantic activities, achieving a whopping 30.

Galena also placed 51st in romantic places to stay with a score of 10, 56th in historic architecture and scenery with a score of 54.5 and tied for 72nd in cozy coffee shops with a score of 10.