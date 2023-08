CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Service on Metra’s Rock Island Line will be limited during the evening rush due to a derailment.

An inbound train went off the tracks in the loop at 8:30 a.m. Monday as the train was arriving at the LaSalle Street Station.

About 600 passengers were on board, but no one was hurt. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

The Chicago Transit Authority is honoring Metra tickets until service is fully restored.