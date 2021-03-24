Illinois trooper helps deliver baby on Interstate 55

ELGIN, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois State Police Trooper helped deliver a baby boy on Interstate 55 early Wednesday.

Trooper Lanny Finn was called to a medical emergency call on I-55, south of Cass Avenue.

The mother had already delivered the baby inside a vehicle when the trooper arrived. Trooper Finn then wrapped the baby in a blanket and taking the male driver to the hospital.

“I am happy to hear the baby and mother are doing well. As a First Responder instructor with the ISP, Trooper Finn is a seasoned officer with medical response training. Our Troopers are always ready to help when needed. In this case, the baby did not want to wait for Trooper Finn and decided to greet him as he arrived,” stated ISP District 2 Commander, Captain Michael Kraft.

Trooper Finn is a 17-year veteran and a First Responder instructor with the ISP. In 2017, Trooper Finn retired as a Major in the United States Army National Guard after serving 20 years.