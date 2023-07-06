One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

DANVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The suspect in two Iowa shootings was shot dead by an Illinois trooper on Monday during a standoff.

Randy Jackson, 39, was killed after he “refused to comply” during a standoff, according to Fox News. He had gotten into a police chase near Danville around 8 p.m. before taking shelter in the detached garage of a home, Illinois State Police said.

Jackson had been suspected in shooting a man and women in two separate incidents in Clinton, Iowa, near the Illinois boarder. He reportedly shot a man Saturday night, leaving him with non-life-threatening injuries, before shooting a woman several times on Monday.

The woman’s condition was not available at the time of this writing.

An internal investigation into the fatal shooting has been opened.