WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois State trooper returned home Saturday morning after two years due to serious injuries sustained in a “Scott’s Law” crash.

The crash happened back in February 2021, when Trooper Brian Frank’s squad car was rear-ended by a black Cadillac on I-55 in Will County, according to WFLD.

Frank was inside of his squad car when it was hit. He was left critically injured, having to be airlifted to a local hospital. His lights had been on a the time of the crash.

Frank had to undergo several brain surgeries and was left in the hospital for months. He was eventually moved to a rehabilitation center, where he spent almost the last two years recovering.

However, he has remained minimally conscious for the past 26 months.

“Our family and friends hold high hopes that going home will be the answer, and the place that he wakes up,” Lauren Frank, his wife, said.

“Scott’s Law,” also known as the Move Over Law, requires drivers to slow down and move over if they are approaching a vehicle on the side of the road with their hazard lights on.

Lauren has become an advocate for the law since husband’s crash, speaking to the Illinois General Assembly as they passed a bill that strengthens penalties against Scott’s Law violators.