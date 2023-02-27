JOLIET, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois State Police trooper was taken to the hospital on Monday after they were involved in a Scott’s Law crash.

The trooper was investigating a crash on the right should of Interstate 55 northbound at Route 59 around 7:46 a.m., according to the department. A silver 2018 Nissan Altima failed to yield to the stationary squad car and slammed into its back left side.

The trooper, as well as their K9 partner, were inside of the car when it was hit. The trooper was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The K9 was uninjured.

The driver of the Nissan, 24-year-old Tanner Poppenhager, was issued a citation for Scott’s Law- Failure to Yield to Stationary Emergency Vehicle.

There have been six Scott’s Law crashes involving ISP so far this year. This was the third one that involved a trooper being injured.

There were 23 Scott’s Law crashes last year, with eight troopers being injured.