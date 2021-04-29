Illinois truckers say shortage of drivers has raised gas prices

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) –During the pandemic, many semi-truck drivers decided to retire. That left more than 90% of trucking companies searching for new hires.

But despite the manpower shortage, the freight business is booming. The Illinois Trucking Association polls companies across the state on a weekly basis.

They report about 70% of them are seeing an increase in the number of loads for their truckers week after week. That is causing a different shortage at gas stations.

“From the terminal to the pump, that last step, that’s all truck. And that is a huge factor, obviously, that goes into getting the product to the consumer,” said Josh Sharp of the Illinois Fuel and Retail Association.

The association says the lack of drivers shouldn’t result in any gas shortages in Northern Illinois but the group says the situation has already led to higher gas prices.